Gun at Kenosha Indian Trail High School, teen appears in court

The Brief The teen accused of bringing a weapon inside Indian Trail High School made his first court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 5. The 16-year-old appeared in court virtually. The incident has alarmed parents, and they want more communication from the district as a board member reports a delay in notifying the public of this latest incident.



The Kenosha teen who prosecutors say brought a weapon inside Indian Trail High School, and then hid it in a "sensitive area" of his body, made his first court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The incident has some parents taking extra precautions for their kids.

A loaded handgun was found in a sensitive area brings a Kenosha County teen before a court commissioner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

"A Snapchat video that was sent out that caused fear and anxiety for students," said Assistant District Attorney Kelly Birschbach.

The 16-year-old suspect appeared via Zoom from the Sheboygan Juvenile Detention Center.

Both his parents and attorney were present in the courtroom. The court requested their identities be concealed.

Authorities say the teen brought a gun to Indian Trail High School on Monday.

Court proceedings

Initially, the weapon was missed during a search.

This is the second major school security threat for Kenosha Unified School District within weeks.

In early November, prosecutors say a teen brought a fake gun to an elementary school to quote "scare students."

It's alarming for KUSD parents.

Indian Trail High School and Academy, Kenosha

"I wake up every day scared to send my kids to school," said Kristen Larsen.

"Just fear for the kids. You don't know who he was trying to show it off to," said Yvette Cruz.

Due to the severity of the situation, one mom says she is taking her own precautions.

"My kids actually have bulletproof backpacks. So in the back of their backpack they have a shield that slides," Larsen added.

They both agree they want more communication from the district as a board member reports a delay in notifying the public of this latest incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Please hear us as parents and communicate with us first," Larsen said.

"It was more of the community. Everybody reached out to each other, and it wasn't the school district," Cruz said.

A petition has been filed to transfer the case to adult court.

It was also ruled the teen will stay in secure custody in a juvenile detention center.