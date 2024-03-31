Grubhub order taken, Milwaukee man says it's happened before

A Milwaukee man shared a video of a delivery driver dropping off his food, but it was gone by the time he stepped outside.

He'd ordered Anytime Arepas from Zócalo Food Park, but instead of takeout, it took off.

"You know, ordered something through Grubhub, and got the notification that it was delivered."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He even saw the picture of his food on his porch. But when he went outside, his Saturday night dinner – a pork arepa – was gone.

"My first [thought] was like, 'Ok, maybe it was delivered next door,’" Joe Stebbins said. "That happens a lot, or you know, sometimes they put it in the bushes somewhere."

Stebbins' order was delivered then derailed within seconds, and he said this has happened before.

"I don't know if he was trying to do a magic trick or something like that," he said.

"This time around, with Grubhub, they're kinda asking, 'Are you sure it wasn't stolen by someone, like a random passerby?' I'm like, 'No, I have a video of the actual delivery driver taking it,’" he said.

By Sunday night, Stebbins said Grubhub issued a refund, which is all he really wanted, along with his dinner.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Stebbins said he didn't report the theft to police because he said they have more important matters on its plate.

As for dinner, he just drove here to Zocalo for takeout.