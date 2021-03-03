Group protests Marquette layoffs, calls for worker reinstatement

A coalition of Marquette University faculty, staff and students on Wednesday, March 3 held a protest against cuts they say are jeopardizing student needs.

The demonstration took place outside of Zilber Hall on Wisconsin Avenue, calling for the reinstatement of 39 workers and the immediate halt to non-tenure-track layoffs.

For the last year, organizers said, university leaders have planned cuts to personnel and programs that will jeopardize student needs and harm the reputation of the university.

"Without our non-tenure-track faculty, we are nothing," said Dr. Bryan Rindfleisch, an assistant professor of history. "They are often taken for granted, even taken advantage of by universities, yet they are the heart and soul of any higher education institution."

Dr. Sonia Barnes, associate professor of Spanish, added: "It deeply hurts Marquette and our students to lose faculty and staff that are devoted to carrying out the university’s mission, who sustain many of our academic programs, and whose support makes student success possible."

Statement from Marquette University

Colleges and universities were forced to eliminate 650,000 jobs in 2020. Guided by our Catholic, Jesuit mission, Marquette faculty and staff worked together this past fall to mitigate our own financial challenges — we were able to limit workforce reductions without impacting tenured and tenure-track faculty.

There is a direct relationship between the number of enrolled students, course sections and the annual non-tenure-track contract process. Last fall’s incoming class (Class of 2024) was 16% smaller than the previous year, making it the smallest class in more than two decades. With fewer students, the number of class sections required for the next academic year will decrease, resulting in fewer non-tenure-track faculty annual contracts being renewed. Marquette is committed to keeping class sizes small to create a supportive learning environment for students. We will continue to be responsible financial stewards, which includes ensuring the university’s ability to persevere during national emergencies, and keeping a Marquette education accessible to all students.