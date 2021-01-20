Grocers 'ecstatic' committee recommended they be next for vaccine

With those ages 65 and older eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 25, the question becomes who will be next? The state's Vaccine Distribution Subcommittee made recommendations Wednesday, Jan. 20, and some essential workers didn't make the cut.

Throughout the pandemic, the lights have stayed on at grocery stores across the state. The workers are being added to the next phase of vaccination, but not all essential workers made the cut.

Whether it's helping someone bring home dinner, or helping someone cash a check, there are some jobs that can't be done from home, and those workers want to be vaccinated.

"I don’t know if the general public is really aware of what credit unions took on during this pandemic, and what is at risk for them," said Brett Thompson, CEO of the Wisconsin Credit Union League.

"We have 106 stores in the state of Wisconsin, and we have 1.2 million people across our threshold every week, so our people are at risk," said James Hyland, VP of public affairs for Roundy's Supermarkets.

Roundy's is one of more than 1,700 who sent a public comment to the state, advocating for grocery store workers to be added to Phase 1b of vaccinations. Wednesday morning, the vaccine subcommittee added them to its recommendations.

"We’re just very excited," said Hyland. "It’s a great morale booster for our employees. We’re just ecstatic that they did that.")

Wisconsin's Credit Union League also sent a letter to the state, but those workers were not included.

"We’re not talking about an opportunity to jump ahead with tens of thousands of individuals," said Thompson. "This would be a relatively small group who has really extended themselves."

Members of the subcommittee expressed concerns that Phase 1b is already too big, representing more than 33% of Wisconsin's adult population.

Hyland said he's grateful to be a step ahead.

"Yes, we’ll have to wait until we have the proper allocation to be able to have our employees and vaccinated and others in that group," said Hyland. "It still puts us ahead of where we would have been."

Also included in Phase 1b recommendations are teachers, day care workers, bus drivers and prisoners. The plan moves to the full state Disaster Medical Advisory Committee which is scheduled to vote on this Thursday, Jan. 21.