Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter: recipe
Summer is here and it's time to fire up the grill!
Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy kabob recipe.
Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick
- 1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 8 oz red-skinned potatoes
- 4 oz cherry tomatoes
- 4 oz baby portobello mushrooms
Basting Sauce
- 4 Tbsp. salted butter
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
- 2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced
Garnish
- 1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
COOKING:
Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.
Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.
BASTING SAUCE
- In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally.