Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter: recipe

Summer is here and it's time to fire up the grill!

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy kabob recipe.

Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter:

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend

1 Tbsp olive oil

8 oz red-skinned potatoes

4 oz cherry tomatoes

4 oz baby portobello mushrooms

Basting Sauce

4 Tbsp. salted butter

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced

Garnish

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

COOKING:

Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.

BASTING SAUCE