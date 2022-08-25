Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Grilled Beef, Summer Squash and Onion Salad: recipe

Summer may be winding down but there's still plenty of time to fire up the grill. 

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare a dish. 

Grilled Beef, Summer Squash and Onion Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 steaks beef Strip Steak Boneless
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 teaspoons garlic-pepper seasoning, divided
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 wedges
  • 1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise in half
  • 8 cups mixed salad greens

COOKING:

Bring vinegar to a boil in small saucepan. Reduce heat; simmer 3 minutes or until reduced by half. Whisk vinegar, oil, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in small bowl until blended. Set aside.

Press 1 teaspoon garlic-pepper seasoning evenly onto beef Strip Steaks Boneless.

Soak two 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread onion wedges onto skewers. Brush onions and cut sides of squash with oil; sprinkle with remaining teaspoon garlic-pepper seasoning.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange vegetables around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium doneness (160°F), turning occasionally. Grill squash 8 to 12 minutes (7 to 11 minutes for gas) and onions 12 to 15 minutes (13 to 16 minutes for gas) or until tender, turning occasionally.

Cut squash into 3/4-inch pieces. Arrange squash and onions over greens. Carve steaks into slices; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Arrange over salad. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad; toss.