Greenfield theft leads to police pursuit; 3 arrested

Three people were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after stealing from a retail store and leading Greenfield police on a pursuit.

Greenfield police said three individuals were stealing from a retail store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Two of the individuals fled the area, and police followed.

Officials said as the pursuit continued, a firearm was thrown out the window and recovered by police.

Police said the chase ended around 5:30 a.m. near Forest Home and Grange when the people stopped driving.

Greenfield police arrested the two people in the car and one person who was left at the retail store.

Officials said the thieves stole less than $200.