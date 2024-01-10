Greenfield police chase; crash in West Allis, 3 in custody

Three people were taken into custody Wednesday morning, Jan. 10 following a police chase and crash. The pursuit began in Greenfield and ended in a crash in West Allis.

According to officials, Greenfield police received a call around 4:24 a.m. regarding a retail theft at Walgreens near 76th Street and Cold Spring Road.

Upon the arrival of police, the driver fled. Speeds reached 80 mph before the fleeing vehicle crashed near 76th and Pierce.

Three people were taken into custody. They were transferred to Froedtert Hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Charges are pending.