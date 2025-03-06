Greenfield police chase, crash; woman accused of stealing infant formula

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of stealing baby formula and leading police on a miles-long police chase. Officers later learned Danielle Butler had her two young children in the car with her during the pursuit. Neither was in a car seat. Butler now faces multiple criminal counts.



A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of leading Greenfield police on a miles-long, high-speed police chase that ended in a crash after allegedly stealing baby formula from a Walgreens. The accused is Danielle Butler – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Neglecting a child-specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age (2 counts)

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Misdemeanor retail theft

Bail jumping (misdemeanor)

Police chase after alleged theft

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Greenfield police were dispatched to the Walgreens at 27th and Layton on Monday, March 3 for a retail theft complaint. Before police arrived on the scene, they were made aware the suspect was driving a Chevy Malibu with a plate in the rear window and had taken off eastbound on W. Layton Avenue.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on S. 27th Street just a few blocks from the Walgreens. The Malibu pulled over -- but when an officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed. A police chase ensued on westbound I-894.

The complaint indicates speeds during the police chase exceeded 110 miles an hour. The driver was noted as swerving in and out of vehicles -- "even through narrow lanes in construction zones. At one point, the Malibu attempted to weave in between two vehicles -- and struck an Amazon truck, which caused the Malibu to spin out and hit a concrete wall before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the freeway. The entire length of the pursuit was 3.6 miles.

Eventually, the defendant exited the vehicle and came back to officers. During this time, one child exited the vehicle -- and a second was removed by officers. The defendant later admitted in an interview with investigators that "neither of her children have car seats in the vehicle," the complaint says.

Walgreens manager interviewed

What they're saying:

Officers who responded to the Walgreens spoke with a manager. The manager indicated the defendant "asked for several cans of baby formula which are behind the counter. The clerk rang up 6 cans of infant formula which were placed in a bag and handed to Butler," the complaint says.

The defendant used a WIC card to pay for the formula, but did not complete payment. That is when the complaint says she exited the store. The complaint says Butler "refused to come back into the store and pay and began throwing merchandise into her car."

In her interview with police, Butler admitted to stealing from Walgreens.

What's next:

Butler made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, March 6. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

Butler is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 14.

