Greenfield police chase, crash; vehicle stolen, driver ran from scene

A chase with Greenfield police ended in a crash on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. The fleeing vehicle was reported stolen.

Greenfield police received a call around 1:40 a.m. regarding a theft in progress in the Big Lots Parking lot – near 27th and Grange.

Police located the suspect in a stolen vehicle at 27th and Layton and a pursuit ensued.

32nd and Lincoln, Greenfield police chase

The fleeing vehicle crashed at 32nd and Lincoln and the driver ran from the scene.

A perimeter was set up, but the driver was not found. Police cleared the scene at 3:22 a.m.