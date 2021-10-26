Greenfield police chase: Cudahy man gets 1 year in prison

article

Antonio Velasco, 28, of Cudahy was sentenced to one year in prison after he led police on a chase through Greenfield – driving on the wrong side of traffic – in March.

Velasco pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety on Oct. 19.

The pursuit lasted more than five miles, starting in Greenfield and ending in Hales Corners on the lawn of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, where the driver – since identified as Velasco – was put in handcuffs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Just after 1:30 a.m. on March 3, the wrong-way driver caught the attention of Greenfield police near 47th and Forest Home. Ignoring lights and sirens, Velasco kept his foot on the gas.

Continuing westbound on Forest Home, Velasco hit stop sticks near 92nd Street and kept driving. The 28-year-old then met his match in a Hales Corners roundabout, where his tires deflated.

Scene at end of Greenfield police chase in Hales Corners, Antonio Velasco arrested

After crashing, Velasco took off on foot until he was tackled by an officer, with others not far behind. After being searched and placed in a squad, Velasco asked police to call his mom.

"You think my mom can pick up the car? Hey, can you call for my mom?" Velasco was heard asking on body camera video.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Officers, soon learned why Velasco was running from the law. He was on probation and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Velasco's prior offenses ranged from obstructing an officer to second-degree sexual assault of a minor.

In addition to prison time, Velasco was sentenced to two years of extended supervision.