Greenfield fatal apartment fire; 27th and Layton

One person is dead following a fire at the American Colony Apartments, located near 27th and Layton, in Greenfield. It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The Greenfield Fire Department tells FOX6 News that the fire broke out on the first floor of a corner apartment. The fire was contained to this one unit.

Greenfield police removed a victim from the apartment before the fire department arrived at the scene.

The medical examiner has identified the victim as an adult male.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.