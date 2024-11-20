Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield crash, car down embankment on Forest Home: video

Published  November 20, 2024 6:52pm CST
Greenfield
Greenfield rolled vehicle bodycam footage

Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Forest Home Avenue at Layton Avenue in Greenfield on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The Brief

    • New video shows emergency crews' response to a Greenfield crash.
    • It happened on Forest Home Avenue at Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
    • The driver, a 63-year-old West Allis woman, was taken to a hospital.

GREENFIELD, Wis. - New video shows emergency crews' response to a Greenfield crash that happened last week.

It happened on Forest Home Avenue at Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 13. First responders arrived to find a car on its side at the bottom of an embankment alongside Forest Home.

The driver and lone occupant of the car was a 63-year-old West Allis woman. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A power pole at the scene was damaged, and a We Energies crew arrived to resolve any issues related to that pole.

The accident is under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.

