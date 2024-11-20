Greenfield crash, car down embankment on Forest Home: video
GREENFIELD, Wis. - New video shows emergency crews' response to a Greenfield crash that happened last week.
It happened on Forest Home Avenue at Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 13. First responders arrived to find a car on its side at the bottom of an embankment alongside Forest Home.
The driver and lone occupant of the car was a 63-year-old West Allis woman. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
A power pole at the scene was damaged, and a We Energies crew arrived to resolve any issues related to that pole.
The accident is under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.