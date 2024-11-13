Vehicle down embankment at Forest Home and Layton in Greenfield

article

Emergency crews were dispatched to a wreck on W. Forest Home Avenue at Layton Avenue in Greenfield on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Based on what a FOX6 News photojournalist saw on the scene, a vehicle rolled down an embankment from Layton Avenue. The vehicle ended up on its side at Forest Home Avenue.

Wreck on W. Forest Home Avenue at Layton Avenue, Greenfield

A power pole at the scene was damaged – and a We Energies crew arrived on the scene to resolve any issues related to that pole.

It is not clear whether anyone was hurt in this wreck.

