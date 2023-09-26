Greendale's Milk Can Diner closing; last day of service Oct. 1

article

Greendale's Milk Can Diner is closing. As noted in a Facebook post, the diner will have its last day of service on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The social post says the following:

"It is with a very heavy heart that I tell all of you that my partners and I have decided to close The Diner. The last two years have taught us a lot about ourselves and as a company. This decision did not come easily by any means, but we are turning our focus to our two other restaurants in Muskego, Bass Bay Brewhouse and Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard. We want to thank our wonderful staff for their hard work, and the community for their support. Honestly, we wish that we would’ve been able to serve this community for much longer than we were able to.

Milk Can Diner, Greendale

"We invite you to use this as an opportunity to enjoy your favorite diner classic and to say goodbye to our staff one last time. Any gift cards that are not used this week will be able to be redeemed at Milk Can in Muskego. My team and I look forward to serving all of you again this week, and at our Muskego locations in the future."