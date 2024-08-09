Greendale Village Days; 3 days of 'Historically Good Times'

Greendale Village Days
Brian Kramp is in Greendale with a preview of this weekend’s family friendly festival.
Whether you’re looking for deli meats or specialty drinks, Historic Downtown Greendale is stacked with unique shops, boutiques, and restaurants – And this weekend they’re celebrating the Summer with a big festival. Brian Kramp is at National Bakery getting ready for this weekend’s Greendale Village Days.
Unique shops, boutiques, and restaurants
Brian Kramp is at National Bakery getting ready for this weekend’s Greendale Village Days.
Field Workshop in the Splatter room
Brian Kramp is at Field Workshop where kids can explore their creative through projects, classes and camps.
Sweet treats
Brian Kramp is at Gift Of Wings getting ready to kick of the three-day festival.
High-quality gourmet food
Brian Kramp is in Greendale with a preview of the high-quality gourmet food and specialty gifts you can find at Savor.
Three-day family friendly festival
Brian Kramp is at The Nest that brings birds and beauty to your home.