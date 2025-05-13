Greendale police: Unresponsive bicyclist found in Root River Parkway
GREENDALE, Wis. - Greendale police were dispatched on Monday evening, May 12 to the Root River Parkway between Grange Avenue and Parkview Road.
Officials said they receiving a report of an unresponsive man who had fallen from his bicycle.
Responding officers immediately began life-saving measures, which were continued by Greendale Fire Department personnel upon their arrival.
Despite the efforts, the bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Greendale police said no foul play is suspected.
