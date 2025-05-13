Greendale police: Unresponsive bicyclist found in Root River Parkway

article

The Brief A bicyclist was found unresponsive in the Root River Parkway, Greendale police said. Officers were dispatched to investigate on Monday evening, May 12. Police said the bicyclist died and no foul play is suspected.



Greendale police were dispatched on Monday evening, May 12 to the Root River Parkway between Grange Avenue and Parkview Road.

Unresponsive bicyclist

What we know:

Officials said they receiving a report of an unresponsive man who had fallen from his bicycle.

Responding officers immediately began life-saving measures, which were continued by Greendale Fire Department personnel upon their arrival.

Despite the efforts, the bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Greendale police said no foul play is suspected.