Greendale mixed-used project at Southridge Mall; renderings unveiled

Architectural renderings were unveiled on Tuesday, June 18 for a planned, mixed-use development near the site of the former Boston Store at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

A news release says the project will include approximately 675 market-rate apartments above up to 20,000 square feet of retail space across multiple mid-rise structures centered around a village green area. It will be located at 5300 S. 76th Street, which formerly housed the Southridge Mall Boston Store.

Officials say construction for the project will be divided into four phases. Phase one will consist of approximately 230 residencies. The second phase will consist of 175 residencies, followed by 155 residencies in the third phase and 115 residencies in the fourth and final phase.

The release says "The project will center around a spacious village green and exterior plaza space allowing for community attractions, events and connectivity between the mall and the new apartment community."

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Southridge rendering (Credit: Barrett Lo Visionary Development)

Amenities for the multi-phase development include a pool, fitness center, club lounge, dog spa, golf simulator, package room and co-working space, the release says.