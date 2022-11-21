Greendale Middle School threat, virtual classes Tuesday

The Greendale Middle School principal said in a statement to parents classes will be virtual Tuesday, Nov. 22 following a threat reported late Monday afternoon.

Police are investigating, and the principal asked that anyone with information contact Greendale PD.

The principal said the virtual school day Tuesday would occur "out of an abundance of caution."

Greendale principal's letter to parents

Dear Greendale Middle School Families and Students:

At approximately 4:00 p.m. today, we received reports from students regarding a new threat to Greendale Middle School that could take place tomorrow. The Greendale Police continue to investigate the matter. If your student has any information regarding this matter, please contact the Greendale Police Department's non-emergency number, 414-423-2121.

While the police department continues to investigate and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, Greendale Middle School will have a synchronous virtual school day tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Attendance is required. If your child will not be in attendance virtually, please call the attendance line, 414-423-2800, press 1.

For tomorrow's virtual day, students will follow the same bell schedule they follow on an in-person school day. Students will login to their Google classroom and attend LIVE classes through Google Meet. Teachers will take attendance at each class period. A lunch break can be taken by students at their typical lunch hour. The GMS Bell Schedule is shared here.

The safety and well being of our students and staff is our greatest responsibility. We appreciate your understanding as we work to continue learning. Our pupil services team is available to work with any students and families who need support at this time.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Ray Curry

Principal