Greendale HS Marching Band to perform, 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Greendale High School Marching Band was selected on Thursday, April 28 to perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, representing the state of Wisconsin. This will mark the second parade appearance by the band.

A news release says the Greendale band will join the parade to the call of "Let’s Have a Parade," the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

Greendale was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of ten selected bands to march in the 97th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented Greendale with a $10,000 fundraising kick off. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events as the students prepare for the march of a lifetime.