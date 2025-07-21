Greendale Historical Society marks 50 years with open house celebration

The Brief The Greendale Historical Society marked 50 years with an open house celebration. The celebration was held at the village's historic hose tower. The Greendale Historical Society is a volunteer-driven organization.



A historic milestone is marked in the Village of Greendale.

Marking a milestone

What we know:

Sunday, July 20, marked the 50th anniversary celebration for the Greendale Historical Society.

People gathered at the village's historic hose tower for an open house celebration – which featured games and live music. Food trucks also set up shop for the day.

The open house also included curated exhibits showcasing historic artifacts, interactive digital photographs and more detailing the community's nearly 100-year history.

What they're saying:

"Greendale is a community that Roosevelt put together in the 1930s, 1938 as a show that people could live where they work. So, this was one of those green communities that were built," said Jim Burningham, Greendale Historical Society vice president.

The Greendale Historical Society is a volunteer-driven organization that aims to preserve the history of Greendale as a national historic landmark.

