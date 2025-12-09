Greendale High School Marching Band headed to the Rose Bowl Parade

The Brief Greendale High School Marching Band is heading to the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year's Day. The 200-member band will perform their routine over the 5 ½ mile parade route. The band has a strong legacy of success, winning the state championship 20 years in a row.



The Greendale High School Marching Band is heading back to the Rose Parade in Pasadena – and FOX6 News was lucky enough to hear the band ahead of their SoCal performance on New Year's Day.

Rose Bowl Parade bound

What we know:

About 200 Greendale Marching Band members perfected their performance on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The Greendale band is one of 20 marching bands kicking off the new year and Rose Bowl football game.

"We put in endless, countless hours to get to where we are right now," said Jacob Xiong, Greendale sophomore. "The endurance can be pretty hard to tackle."

"It’s really exciting to be able to take this to California. The kids have been working really hard and now that it is getting closer, they are getting more excited," said Liz Parsons, band director.

Champions in music

Dig deeper:

For 5 ½ miles, the Greendale Marching Band will show off its state championship skills. The band has won state 20 years in a row.

"I was really excited. I think it is a really cool experience, especially because we are such a small school," said Clara Svoboda, Greendale sophomore.

"I think it is just a legacy. The kids are really proud to be a part of this," Parsons said.

Preview concert

What's next:

Greendale's preview concert is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 in the high school gym (6801 Southway). The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The band will perform its fall field show and the song it will play on the parade route in California.

This is the 200-member band’s final Wisconsin public performance in 2025 before marching in the Rose Parade.