Expand / Collapse search

Greendale firefighter's home catches fire while he is on duty

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Greendale
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GREENDALE, Wis. - The Greendale Fire Department is making an appeal for donations after the home of one of its firefighters started on fire Monday night, Feb. 14. 

A post on Facebook states Lt. Mike Schmitt was working at the Greendale fire house – and did not know his home was on fire until the Greendale Fire Department was called to respond.

The firefighter's family – a wife and three children – were able to leave the home without injury.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The post finishes as follows: 

"Any support from the public would be appreciated by his family during this time of need. A fundraiser has been organized by the Professional Firefighters Of Wisconsin Charitable Organization. If you can donate please click on the link below. Any amount is greatly appreciated."

Teddy bear found at Milwaukee airport; reunited with 5-year-old boy
article

Teddy bear found at Milwaukee airport; reunited with 5-year-old boy

A happy ending in Milwaukee! A teddy bear found at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport was reunited with its 5-year-old owner, Ezekiel Burnett, on Tuesday morning, Feb. 15.

Smoke forces Wisconsin Capitol evacuation
article

Smoke forces Wisconsin Capitol evacuation

Authorities evacuated the Wisconsin state Capitol building on Tuesday after fire alarms went off moments before a state Senate floor session was scheduled to begin.

Milwaukee Rosen Automotive car lot crash, 6-8 vehicles damaged

Shocking footage shows the moment a speeding driver crashed into several vehicles at a Rosen Automotive Group on 27th Street.