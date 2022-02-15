Greendale firefighter's home catches fire while he is on duty

article

The Greendale Fire Department is making an appeal for donations after the home of one of its firefighters started on fire Monday night, Feb. 14.

A post on Facebook states Lt. Mike Schmitt was working at the Greendale fire house – and did not know his home was on fire until the Greendale Fire Department was called to respond.

The firefighter's family – a wife and three children – were able to leave the home without injury.

The post finishes as follows:

"Any support from the public would be appreciated by his family during this time of need. A fundraiser has been organized by the Professional Firefighters Of Wisconsin Charitable Organization. If you can donate please click on the link below. Any amount is greatly appreciated."