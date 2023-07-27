Green Lake County plane crash, 2 injured
article
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were hurt after a Green Lake County small plane crash Thursday afternoon, July 27.
It happened around 1 p.m. in the town of Brooklyn. The sheriff's office said deputies arrived at the scene near State Highway 49 and Townline shortly after one of the two people walked to a nearby home to call for help.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Emergency responders found the plane in a corn field approximately 200 feet south of Townline Road. The pilot and passenger had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.