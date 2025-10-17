Wisconsin brothers growing giant pumpkins with 1,000-pound goal

The Brief Two teen brothers are on a mission to grow a 1,000-pound pumpkin. In Green Lake County, months of hard work begins in April and continues all summer.



Two teen brothers in Green Lake County are on a mission to grow a 1,000-pound pumpkin.

What they're saying:

David and Nicholas Oft are now in their fifth year of growing giant pumpkins. The process began in April and, all summer long, they tended to their pumpkin patch – weeding and watering. Now, the whole family is involved.

"My mother got me some seeds for Christmas and a membership to the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers Association," said Nicholas.

"When the pumpkin is starting out, if you let the weeds get out of control it will just choke the plant out," said David.

The boys name their pumpkins after the person who sold them their seeds. This year's supersized squash, named Caleb, weighed in at 838 pounds. While they came up short of their goal, the plan to try again next year.

Green Lake County is roughly 30 miles northwest of Fond du Lac.

