Green & Gold Trifle: Gameday snacks are a necessity during any football season

Gameday snacks are a necessity during any football season. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy recipe.
Green & Gold Trifle
Ingredients:
- 2 packages (3.4 ounces) pistachio instant pudding mix
- 2 packages (3.4 ounces) french vanilla instant pudding mix
- 8 cups milk
- 1 prepared angel food cake (10-in. tube pan size) or a large pound cake, cut into 1-in.squares
- 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
- Green and gold jimmies
- Football rings, optional
Directions:
In a bowl use a mixer or whisk to beat the pistachio pudding mixes with 4 cups milk until it starts to get a little thick. In another bowl, combine the vanilla pudding mixes and remaining 4 cups of milk.
Beat until it starts to get thick. Refrigerate or let both puddings sit a few minutes until they thicken a bit. In a trifle bowl or a clear glass bowl, layer half the cake cubes. Next spoon the vanilla pudding over the cake cubes. Then place the remaining cake cubes on top, followed by the pistachio pudding.