Expand / Collapse search

Green & Gold Trifle: Gameday snacks are a necessity during any football season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Gameday snacks are a necessity during any football season

Gameday snacks are a necessity during any football season. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy recipe.&nbsp;

Gameday snacks are a necessity during any football season. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy recipe. 

Green & Gold Trifle

Ingredients:

  • 2 packages (3.4 ounces) pistachio instant pudding mix
  • 2 packages (3.4 ounces) french vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 8 cups milk
  • 1 prepared angel food cake (10-in. tube pan size) or a large pound cake, cut into 1-in.squares
  • 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • Green and gold jimmies
  • Football rings, optional

Directions:

In a bowl use a mixer or whisk to beat the pistachio pudding mixes with 4 cups milk until it starts to get a little thick. In another bowl, combine the vanilla pudding mixes and remaining 4 cups of milk.

Beat until it starts to get thick.  Refrigerate or let both puddings sit a few minutes until they thicken a bit. In a trifle bowl or a clear glass bowl, layer half the cake cubes. Next spoon the vanilla pudding over the cake cubes. Then place the remaining cake cubes on top, followed by the pistachio pudding.