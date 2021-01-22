Green & Gold Trifle: Gameday snacks are a necessity during any football season

Gameday snacks are a necessity during any football season. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy recipe.

Green & Gold Trifle

Ingredients:

2 packages (3.4 ounces) pistachio instant pudding mix

2 packages (3.4 ounces) french vanilla instant pudding mix

8 cups milk

1 prepared angel food cake (10-in. tube pan size) or a large pound cake, cut into 1-in.squares

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Green and gold jimmies

Football rings, optional

Directions:

In a bowl use a mixer or whisk to beat the pistachio pudding mixes with 4 cups milk until it starts to get a little thick. In another bowl, combine the vanilla pudding mixes and remaining 4 cups of milk.

Beat until it starts to get thick. Refrigerate or let both puddings sit a few minutes until they thicken a bit. In a trifle bowl or a clear glass bowl, layer half the cake cubes. Next spoon the vanilla pudding over the cake cubes. Then place the remaining cake cubes on top, followed by the pistachio pudding.