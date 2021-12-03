Green beans with red pepper and almonds: recipe

In charge of bringing a side dish for Christmas dinner?

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy recipe that's festive and pretty!

Green Beans with Red Pepper and Almonds

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh green beans, washed and trimmed

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1/4 cup butter, divided

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Directions:

Boil beans in water with a pinch of salt for about 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain beans and plunge into ice water for a few seconds. Drain beans again and pat dry. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet. Add almonds to the skillet. Cook over medium-low heat a few minutes until nuts are toasted and golden. In another large skillet heat olive oil. Cook red peppers in the oil for a minute or two. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the remaining butter to the skillet until it just melts. Toss in beans and cook until they are just heated. Season beans with a bit of salt and pepper. Serve beans and red peppers with the toasted almonds on top.