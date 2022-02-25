Green Bay Road construction scheduled to start March 7

article

Gov. Tony Evers signed an $18.9 million contract to reconstruct and resurface parts of Green Bay Road in Brown Deer and Mequon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Work is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 7, weather permitting. The project is expected to be completed in late spring 2023.

The project will include:

New at-grade intersection at Brown Deer and Green Bay roads

New roundabout at Green Bay Road and Teutonia Avenue

Reconstruct Brown Deer Road between Kildeer Court and west of Deerbrook Trail

Reconstruct Green Bay Road Teutonia Avenue to Deerwood Drive

Rehabilitate Green Bay Road from Deerwood Drive and Mequon Road.

Signal improvements at Donges Bay Road

Minor preparations began in the area in fall of 2021.

More information about the project, including renderings of the new intersections, can be found on WisDOT's website.

Advertisement