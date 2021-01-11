Green Bay Packers invite fans to join in postseason excitement

article

The Packers are inviting fans to join the team in preparing for the playoffs with different fan initiatives, sweepstakes, and contests to take part in each day this week.

According to a press release, to kick off the week with Monday Madness, fans of all ages are reminded to send mail to the team through the "Letters to Lambeau" program, presented by Cenex. Letters and drawings submitted may be featured on packers.com to encourage the team as they get ready for Saturday’s game.

Those interested in submitting letters or drawings can visit pckrs.com/letters and download the templates to create custom messages to players and the team. Submissions can be sent through email at letterstolambeau@packers.com or mailed to Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Monday will also begin the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes, and fans can enter by visiting https://pckrs.com/countdown daily leading up to gameday to win prizes including jerseys, Packers Pro Shop gift cards, gear and more.

On T-Shirt Tuesday, fans will have the chance to win Packers Everywhere T-Shirts, which will be given away through the Packers Everywhere Twitter account, @PackEverywhere. To enter the contest, fans should keep an eye on the Twitter account Tuesday morning for the official contest information.

On Wednesday, fans can participate in Win It Wednesday. Fans will have opportunities throughout the day to win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages through the Packers Everywhere Twitter account. Fans can also watch the Packers’ social media channels (Facebook and Twitter) to have a chance to win Packers Pro Shop gear, gift cards and a Packers-signed football.

On Thursday, the Packers Pro Shop will celebrate Thankful Thursday by offering fans a free can cooler in-store and online, while supplies last, to thank them for their support throughout the season.

On Friday, fans are asked to celebrate Green and Gold Friday, presented by CITGO, Qdoba and Steinhafels, by wearing green and gold or Packers gear at school, at work, in their homes and in the community. Stop in and visit each participating partner for special Friday offers throughout the postseason.

Fans are invited to keep the celebration going on Friday with a free virtual Packers Everywhere pep rally presented by Miller Lite. Fans can tune in by watching the Packers’ official social accounts on Twitter and Facebook. The event will also stream on packers.com. The event will begin at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 15.

For more information about the details of the pep rally, and to learn how to participate in the postseason excitement, visit packers.com in the coming days.