Packers-Bengals preview: Green Bay prepares to face Flacco again

The Brief The Packers host the Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Oct. 12. The all-time series between Green Bay and Cincinnati is knotted at 7-7. Both teams are in second place in their respective divisions.



The Packers look to start building momentum when they host the Bengals on Sunday. Come kickoff, it will have been more than a month since they last won a game.

Green Bay (2-1-1) sits second in the NFC North coming out of its bye week. The team's last win came in a Thursday Night Football clash with the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11. Cincinnati (2-3) is second in the AFC North and has lost three straight games.

Sunday will be the second time in three games that the Packers will face quarterback Joe Flacco. The veteran, who quarterbacked the Cleveland Browns in a Week 3 win over Green Bay, was traded to the Bengals this week. Cincinnati has since named Flacco their starting quarterback.

The Packers are 5-3 against the Bengals at home, but the all-time series – which dates back to 1971 – is knotted at 7-7. Green Bay has won the last two games, both of which went to overtime. They last played in 2021.

A trio of former Packers now suit up for the Bengals: linebacker Oren Burks and defensive tackles Mike Pennel and T.J. Slaton. Jerry Montgomery, who is now Cincinnati's defensive line/run game coordinator, spent nine seasons coaching in Green Bay.