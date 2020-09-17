Green Bay area teacher dies from COVID-19

A teacher in northeast Wisconsin has died from the coronavirus, according to a statement from the school district obtained by WLUK.

The Howard-Suamico School District said in the statement Thursday, Sept. 17 Heidi Hussli died on Thursday morning after a brief hospitalization. The letter to families did not offer more specifics, WLUK reported.

The letter also included a note from Hussli's family:

"Our family is grateful for the support of Heidi’s friends and colleagues at school. We are devastated by her loss and we respectfully request privacy as we grieve and reflect. We are deeply grateful to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their professionalism and care. Heidi is at peace now."

According to WLUK, the high school canceled PIRATE Time Plus meetings on Friday and will not have classes on Monday or Tuesday next week. Counselors will be available on-site Friday.

Other schools in the district are keeping to their regular class schedules.