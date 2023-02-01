Green Alert: Washington County missing veteran last seen in Trenton

article

A Green Alert was issued Wednesday night, Feb. 1 for a missing veteran from Trenton in Washington County.

Dominic Dalle Nogare, 46, was last seen Jan. 31 around 4 p.m.

Authorities say he left his home after an argument with his fiancée.

He has brown hair, a long brown beard and brown eyes. He wears black frame glasses. He walks with a noticeable limp on his right side.

He's 6'4" tall and weighs 280 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, a black and gray baseball cap and a dark gray Dickies jacket. He has tattoos on both arms and USMC across the knuckles of his right hand.

He is likely driving a 2021 Navy Blue Jeep Compass bearing IA Reg JVN705, which is a rental vehicle through Enterprise.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4411.