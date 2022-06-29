Green Alert, Viroqua missing veteran

article

A Green Alert was issued Wednesday, June 29 for a missing veteran from Viroqua.

Caleb Rappl, 28, was last seen June 28 at 11 p.m. in Viroqua. Law enforcement believes he was in La Crosse at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.

He's described as white, standing 5'10" tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He could be driving a gray 2016 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number RZ6781. It has a sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window.

Officials said he is "believed to be at risk" and advised to "use caution" and contact law enforcement if you see him. Viroqua police can be reached at 608-637-2121.