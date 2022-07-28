Green Alert: Missing Whitewater veteran 'located'

article

A Green Alert was issued Thursday, July 28 for Robert Scarborough, 70, a veteran missing from Whitewater. Around 3:30 p.m., Whitewater police reported Scarborough was "located."

Police said Scarborough was last seen Wednesday evening. His vehicle was found out of gas in a field with footprints leading from it headed towards a wooded area.

He was showing early symptoms of dementia and was released from the hospital two days prior after breaking his collarbone.