Green Alert for missing veteran at risk; left Kenosha on foot

A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran, Jose Luis Ramirez-Echevarria.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network and Kenosha Police Department, Ramirez-Echevarria is a 44-year-old man, 5' 8" and weighing 206 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday, April 4, around 6:30 p.m. wearing camouflage pants.

He left Dayton Residential Care in Kenosha and is heading towards Milwaukee on foot.

A photo was not provided.

If you have any information on where Ramirez-Echevarria may be, please contact the Kenosha Police Department.