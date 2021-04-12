Green Alert: Missing vet from Indiana last seen in Kenosha

article

A Green Alert was issued Monday, April 12 for a veteran missing from Indiana who was last seen in Kenosha.

Jason Sanchez left a group home facility, last seen headed south on Sheridan Road at the Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie border.

Authorities say he has family in Indiana and Chicago.

Law enforcement has concerns for his welfare as he is past due on his medication.

Sanchez is 44 and stands 5'11, weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

Anyone with info is asked to contact police.