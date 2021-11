article

A Green Alert was canceled Tuesday night, Nov. 9 for a veteran missing from Kewaskum.

Eric Burmeister, 45, was last seen Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Family and friends were concerned for Burmeister's welfare. Police said Tuesday night Burmeister was being reunited with family.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thank you for helping to spread the word.