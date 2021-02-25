Green Alert issued for veteran missing from Madison area

article

A Green Alert has been issued for missing veteran Sean Hitchcock, 35.

Police said Hitchcock was last seen in Madison on Feb. 17 and is missing from the Madison/Baraboo area.

Hitchcock is described as a white male, 5'9" tall and around 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police said he has not been in contact with family or his VA resources for over a week. He was last seen in a vehicle. That vehicle is described as a copper-colored 2017 Nissan Frontier with Wisconsin plates NY4534.

Anyone with information regarding Hitchcock's whereabouts is asked to contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-335-2720.

