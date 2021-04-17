Missing 45-year-old Kenosha veteran located

UPDATE: As of 7:40 a.m., police say Jason Sanchez has been located.

----

Original Story:

Kenosha police are asking for help locating 45-year-old Jason Sanchez.

Jason is described as 5'11", 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a dark zip-up sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, black or navy blue sneakers.

No picture is available at this time.

Jason was last seen by people at his group living facility, Dayton Residential in Kenosha, on Friday, April 16 around 4 p.m. He was later seen Friday evening around 9:40 p.m. by a customer at the Wine Knot, 5611 6th Avenue in Kenosha, and was seen walking southbound on 6th Avenue.

Jason has family in Indiana and Chicago.

Law Enforcement has concerns for his welfare.

Jason may be past due on his medication. If you have any information about Jason, please contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.