Green Alert for Elkhorn veteran

A Green Alert has been issued for an Elkhorn veteran, 46-year-old Bret Jensen.

The Elkhorn Police Department was contacted by the Madison VA regarding concerning statements by Jensen. The alert indicates Jensen made statements to the VA on Tuesday, Aug. 17 about canceling all of his future appointments and disappearing forever.

Officials say Jensen was employed by the Delavan Post Office but walked out of work Tuesday at approximately 9:15 a.m. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Jensen resides in the City of Elkhorn and his phone has been pinging in the area of his residence. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. Jensen was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt that said US Postal Service on it.

Officials say Jensen drives a silver 2010 Dodge Charger SXT sedan with Wisconsin license 441-TVP.

If you have information that could help locate Jensen, you are urged to contact the City of Elkhorn Police Department 262-723-2210.