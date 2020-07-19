Green Alert canceled: Missing veteran from Oconomowoc found safe

OCONOMOWOC -- A Green Alert was canceled Sunday, July 19 for a missing veteran considered at risk.



Michael Elder, 39, of Oconomowoc was found safe, officials said, after he was previously reported missing -- last seen Friday leaving the Milwaukee VA Hospital.



There were concerns after authorities said he stated he did not want to go home and would stay at a hotel.



Again -- he has been located and is safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!