Grecian beef strip steaks & mushroom kabobs: recipe

Father's Day is right around the corner and there's no better way to celebrate dad than by firing up the grill.

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for beef strip steaks and mushroom kabobs.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (10 ounces each)

1 pound medium mushrooms

1 medium red onion, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 lemon wedges

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)

Lemon Pepper Rub:

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2-1/2 teaspoons lemon pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

COOKING:

Combine Lemon Pepper Rub ingredients. Combine mushrooms, onion, oil and 2 teaspoons rub in medium bowl; toss. Alternately thread mushrooms and onion onto six 12-inch metal skewers. Finish with a lemon wedge.

Press remaining rub onto beef Strip Steaks. Place steaks and kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill kabobs 6 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, turning occasionally.

Remove vegetables from skewers; toss with cheese, if desired. Carve steaks into slices. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired.