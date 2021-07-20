Expand / Collapse search

Grebe’s Bakery has been around for more than 84 years

MILWAUKEE - Bread, buns, cakes, and cookies are all part of why Grebe’s Bakery has been around for more than 84 years. This month customers have been stopping by for another reason. Brian is in West Allis seeing how this local bakery is cheering on the Bucks with baked goods.

About Grebe's Bakery (website)

We're OPEN for business during the COVID-19 pandemic!

Our store hours are 5 am to 5 pm Monday through Sunday. Face covering required to enter.

Walk-ins are welcome and we’re happy to accommodate "curbside" pick up for pre-orders (restrictions may apply - please call for details.) Thank you for practicing social distancing and for your patience and understanding as we navigate this ever-changing situation.  From our family to yours, we appreciate your support of our local business.  – Thank you!

