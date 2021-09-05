Grebe's Bakery faces staffing shortage, adjusts hours

article

Grebe's Bakery in West Allis (5132 W. Lincoln Avenue) is facing a staffing shortage – and that means it is having to adjust its store hours until further notice.

Grebe's will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 a.m. through 3 p.m.

A social post by the bakery says their "decorating team is in desperate knead of new talent." Until the bakery can make some new hires, they are pausing all custom decorated items including cakes, cupcakes, and cookies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Grebe's Bakery, West Allis