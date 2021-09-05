Expand / Collapse search

Grebe's Bakery faces staffing shortage, adjusts hours

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Small Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Grebe's Bakery, West Allis article

Grebe's Bakery, West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Grebe's Bakery in West Allis (5132 W. Lincoln Avenue) is facing a staffing shortage – and that means it is having to adjust its store hours until further notice. 

Grebe's will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 a.m. through 3 p.m.

A social post by the bakery says their "decorating team is in desperate knead of new talent." Until the bakery can make some new hires, they are pausing all custom decorated items including cakes, cupcakes, and cookies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Grebe's Bakery, West Allis

Grebe's Bakery, West Allis

Donations needed for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy: Team Rubicon
slideshow

Donations needed for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy: Team Rubicon

Fort McCoy made an appeal on social media on Sunday, Sept. 5 for gently used clothing.

Motorcycle ride honors veterans, gives back to Fisher House
slideshow

Motorcycle ride honors veterans, gives back to Fisher House

The Big Unit's Poker Run motorcycle ride rode around Milwaukee for the 14th year in a row.

Fans say Summerfest attendance down

Fans told FOX6 News there has been a noticeable drop in attendance this year thus far – but they don't seem to mind.