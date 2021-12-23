Great Lakes Distillery's annual Festivus
Get ready to air your grievances – tonight marks the return of Great Lakes Distillery's annual Festivus. Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with info on the party – and the drinks you can make at home to celebrate.
Stop Crying and Fight Your Father Punch
- 1 bottle of Rehorst gin
- 10 oz Lemon juice
- 5 oz of Cinnamon syrup
- 10 oz of Grenadine
- 3 oz Drambuie or your favorite herbal liqueur
- a drop of spruce extract
- Angostura Bitters to taste
Add all ingredients together and double the volume of the punch by adding water.
Keep in a punch bowl without ice and serve over fresh rocks.
George And Jerry
- 2 Tablespoons of your favorite Tom and Jerry Batter recipe
- 1.5 oz of Roaring Dan's Rum
- .5 oz of Barrel Aged Plum Brandy
- 6 oz of Warm Milk
Mix all ingredients together and serve in a warm mug