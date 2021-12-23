Get ready to air your grievances – tonight marks the return of Great Lakes Distillery's annual Festivus. Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with info on the party – and the drinks you can make at home to celebrate.

Stop Crying and Fight Your Father Punch

1 bottle of Rehorst gin

10 oz Lemon juice

5 oz of Cinnamon syrup

10 oz of Grenadine

3 oz Drambuie or your favorite herbal liqueur

a drop of spruce extract

Angostura Bitters to taste

Add all ingredients together and double the volume of the punch by adding water.

Keep in a punch bowl without ice and serve over fresh rocks.



George And Jerry

2 Tablespoons of your favorite Tom and Jerry Batter recipe

1.5 oz of Roaring Dan's Rum

.5 oz of Barrel Aged Plum Brandy

6 oz of Warm Milk

Mix all ingredients together and serve in a warm mug