Great Lakes Distillery's annual Festivus

Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with info on the party – and the drinks you can make at home to celebrate.

Get ready to air your grievances – tonight marks the return of Great Lakes Distillery's annual Festivus. Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with info on the party – and the drinks you can make at home to celebrate.  

Stop Crying and Fight Your Father Punch 

  • 1 bottle of Rehorst gin
  • 10 oz Lemon juice
  • 5 oz of Cinnamon syrup
  • 10 oz of Grenadine
  • 3 oz Drambuie or your favorite herbal liqueur
  • a drop of spruce extract
  • Angostura Bitters to taste

Add all ingredients together and double the volume of the punch by adding water.

Keep in a punch bowl without ice and serve over fresh rocks.
 

George And Jerry

  • 2 Tablespoons of your favorite Tom and Jerry Batter recipe
  • 1.5 oz of Roaring Dan's Rum
  • .5 oz of Barrel Aged Plum Brandy
  • 6 oz of Warm Milk 

Mix all ingredients together and serve in a warm mug