Great Lakes Distillery Halloween cocktails

Halloween cocktails are creepy, colorful, and always fun to mix up! Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp to mix up some spooky cocktails that will make your Halloween party come to life!

A Vegan Basic Witch (NA)

2 oz SANS Junipre

1 oz Aquafaba

3/4 oz pumpkin purée

3/4 oz maple syrup

3 dashes angostura

Dry shake Aquafaba for 60 seconds.

Add in remaining ingredients with ice and give its quick shake. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with some pumpkin spiced garbanzo beans.

Pumpkin Patch Punch

12 oz of Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit

4 oz lemon juice

6 oz maple syrup

16 oz early grey tea

5 dashes angostura

Throw all ingredients into a hollowed out pumpkin. Drop in a chunk of dry ice. Serve single servings over fresh ice

CAUTION: Contact with dry ice burns.