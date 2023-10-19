Great Lakes Distillery Halloween cocktails
Halloween cocktails are creepy, colorful, and always fun to mix up! Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp to mix up some spooky cocktails that will make your Halloween party come to life!
A Vegan Basic Witch (NA)
- 2 oz SANS Junipre
- 1 oz Aquafaba
- 3/4 oz pumpkin purée
- 3/4 oz maple syrup
- 3 dashes angostura
Dry shake Aquafaba for 60 seconds.
Add in remaining ingredients with ice and give its quick shake. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with some pumpkin spiced garbanzo beans.
Pumpkin Patch Punch
- 12 oz of Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit
- 4 oz lemon juice
- 6 oz maple syrup
- 16 oz early grey tea
- 5 dashes angostura
Throw all ingredients into a hollowed out pumpkin. Drop in a chunk of dry ice. Serve single servings over fresh ice
CAUTION: Contact with dry ice burns.