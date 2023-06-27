Grant Park Seven Bridges railing comes loose; toddler, mom hurt

A Milwaukee family plans to file a lawsuit after their walk through the park Sunday, June 25 resulted in a trip to the hospital.

At Grant Park in South Milwaukee, the family said their toddler fell from one of the bridges along the Seven Bridges Trail. The mother, Nicole Alford, then tumbled in after trying to catch him. They blame a loose railing.

"I love everything about it – especially Seven Bridges," Alford said. "You can see so much. There’s so many paths you can take."

Alford said her 21-month-old son, Braydon, went to the edge to look at the water below when a wooden railing came lose and Braydon fell over.

"As I was trying to catch him, I did a flip, and he landed in the mud and I landed on the rocks," said Alford.

Alford said it was an eight-foot drop that sent her to the hospital. Braydon's arm got scraped, too.

Workers made repairs Tuesday morning and said none of the logs looked rotten.

"It could have been potential vandalism, but there needs to be more of an accountability," said Rick Brown, the boy's father. "If they notice some is wrong, fix it before someone’s child falls off the bridge."

Alford hopes the parks department keeps a closer eye on the trails. She wants her family to keep enjoying them for years to come.

"If it’s not able to be maintained then it shouldn’t be opened," Alford said.

A Milwaukee County Parks spokesperson said repairs started the morning after they were notified of the damage. He said bridges have been vandalized in the past and are regularly inspected. That statement in full read: