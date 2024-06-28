Grand opening of Vel R. Phillips Plaza; ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday

City of Milwaukee leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Vel R. Phillips Plaza during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 28.

The Plaza is situated south of Wisconsin Avenue between North 5th Street and North Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Vel R. Phillips was both the first African American and first woman elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, the first female judge in Milwaukee County, and the first black judge in the State of Wisconsin. She was the first woman to hold the office of Secretary of State in Wisconsin and the first African American to win a statewide election. Up until her passing in April 2018, Phillips was an active leader in pushing for social justice, education and equal opportunities for minorities in Milwaukee.

Rendering: Vel R. Phillips Plaza, Milwaukee

The Plaza will offer several public amenities, including a garden, informational kiosks, a future Streetcar extension that will run through the Plaza, and a Milwaukee County Connect 1 East-West BusRapid Transit station.

Interior buildout of the food and beverage vendor will begin this summer with hopes to begin operations this fall. The Plaza will also feature an original City-commissioned art installation in honor of Vel R. Phillips.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Common Council President José G. Pérez, District 4 Alderman Bob Bauman, District 6 Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Director of the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation Donna Brown-Martin, and Michael Phillips, Vel R. Phillips’ son attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

