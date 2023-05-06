Grafton World War II veteran Lt. Roy Harms buried nearly 80 years later

A hero was laid to rest in Grafton Saturday, May 6 nearly 80 years after he was killed while serving in World War II. His family said their prayers were answered.

"You couldn’t believe the feeling I had," said Larry Toft. "I had tears down my cheek seeing the townspeople gathered along the roadway, leading to the cemetery, patriotic, hands over their hearts."

Each person saluted Lt. Roy Harms, Toft's second cousin, moments before he was laid to rest.

"There’s no peace within your family if you don’t know what happened to your loved one," said Sue Turowski, American Legion rider.

Harms' remains were not found and identified for nearly 80 years. The WWII pilot from Grafton was 26 when his plane was shot down in Romania. He and all eight of his crew members were killed.

"First Lt. Roy Harms is a hero, and today, he had a hero send-off," said Turowski.

Hundreds paid their respects and gave a proper farewell to Harms.

"It’s our responsibility to make sure they get to come home and be reunited with their family," said Turowski.

Harms finally returned home, buried next to his parents.

"I was given a framed photograph of Roy, and I kept that photograph on my dresser at home, throughout my boyhood," said Toft.

Toft said his prayers were answered.

"We are home. Roy’s home. God bless America," said Toft.

Governor Tony Evers ordered flags at half-staff to honor the Grafton World War II veteran.