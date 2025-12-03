article

The Brief Grafton's winter parking restrictions began on Monday, Dec. 1. Police will accept food donations as payment for fines over the next few weeks. The food will be donated to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County.



The Grafton Police Department is turning winter parking tickets into "holiday hope" to help the community. Here's how it works.

What you can do:

The village's winter parking restrictions began Dec. 1. Anyone who receives a winter parking ticket over the next few weeks will have two options to pay the fine:

Pay the winter parking ticket as normal

Bring in non-perishable food items equal to half the ticket's fine

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

For example, a recipient could either pay a $20 fine or make a $10 food donation. Winter parking ticket recipients also retain the right to contest tickets through standard procedures.

"Nobody enjoys issuing parking tickets – it takes our officers away from proactive community patrols," Chief Jeff Caponera said in a Facebook post. "This program allows us to enforce necessary winter parking rules while giving back to families who need support most. It's truly a win-win for everyone."

Featured article

The food donation option is available to anyone who receives a winter parking ticket from Dec. 1, 2025 through Jan. 15, 2026. All donations must be submitted at the Grafton Police Department by Jan. 22, 2026.

Why you should care:

All food items will be donated to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County to help families through the holiday season. The police department will accept food donations from anyone, even those who didn't receive a winter parking ticket.